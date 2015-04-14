A northwest retreat built by Bill Gates' and Paul Allen's architect is on the market for $2.75 million

Madeline Stone
Moldstad houseSotheby’s International Realty

A home designed by Hal Moldstad, the late noted architect who designed homes for Bill Gates and Paul Allen, is on sale for $US2.75 million, Curbed reports.

The 4,764-square-foot home is located on Bainbridge Island in Washington State.

Although we don’t know who owns this home, the vaulted ceilings and woodsy design gives you a good idea of what it might look like inside a Microsoft co-founder’s vacation home.

The home is located on Bainbridge Island, across Puget Sound from Seattle.

A wood plank walkway leads through a lush garden to the entry.

The updated interior includes a large stone fireplace in the living room.

The ceilings are high.

And big windows look out on the water.

There's a large patio where you can enjoy the sea breeze.

The home is located right on the waterfront.

Steps from the porch lead down to it.

There's also an area where you can build a campfire.

The home has three bedrooms in total. This one has a walk-in closet.

This one has direct access to the patio.

The home also has a spa-inspired bathroom, complete with its own sauna.

There's a large bath tub.

This home office looks peaceful.

And a media room makes for a comfortable hang-out spot.

Totaling 4,764 square feet of space, the home is a lovely Pacific Northwest retreat.

