A northwest retreat built by Bill Gates' and Paul Allen's architect is on the market for $2.75 million

A home designed by Hal Moldstad, the late noted architect who designed homes for Bill Gates and Paul Allen, is on sale for $US2.75 million, Curbed reports.

The 4,764-square-foot home is located on Bainbridge Island in Washington State.

Although we don’t know who owns this home, the vaulted ceilings and woodsy design gives you a good idea of what it might look like inside a Microsoft co-founder’s vacation home.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.