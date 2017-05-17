Bill Gates tweeted out some advice for new college grads -- here's what he had to say

Nick Vega
Bill gates harvard commencementDarren McCollester/Getty Images

Bill Gates took to Twitter this morning to offer some words of wisdom to the class of 2017.

Here’s what he had to say: 

Like most good commencement speakers, he started out with some levity.

But he made a quick pivot and shared an interesting piece of information: The field he would pursue if he were just beginning his career in 2017.

Gates, who dropped out of Harvard University after his sophomore year, said there are a number of things he wishes he had known when he left.

ScrapeTV

What he once placed a premium on became less meaningful to him as he got older.

Flickr

Gates wishes he had been more aware about suffering elsewhere in the world.

He urged new graduates to take advantage of the knowledge they have to do good in the world.

He also urged his followers to continue to strive towards self-improvement.

YouTube/TED.com

And despite the fact that he is the world's richest man -- with a net worth over $85 billion -- Gates says that's not what brings him joy.

Picture: Getty Images

He also had words of support for those who have become disillusioned by war and suffering.

He finished off his impromptu address with a few encouraging words for graduates.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

