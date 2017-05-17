Bill Gates tweeted out some advice for new college grads -- here's what he had to say

Bill Gates took to Twitter this morning to offer some words of wisdom to the class of 2017.
Here’s what he had to say:
1/ New college grads often ask me for career advice. At the risk of sounding like this guy…https://t.co/C68mjJ5g44
-- Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
But he made a quick pivot and shared an interesting piece of information: The field he would pursue if he were just beginning his career in 2017.
2/ AI, energy, and biosciences are promising fields where you can make a huge impact. It's what I would do if starting out today.
-- Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
Gates, who dropped out of Harvard University after his sophomore year, said there are a number of things he wishes he had known when he left.
4/ E.g. Intelligence takes many different forms. It is not one-dimensional. And not as important as I used to think.
-- Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
5/ I also have one big regret: When I left school, I knew little about the world's worst inequities. Took me decades to learn.
-- Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
6/ You know more than I did when I was your age. You can start fighting inequity, whether down the street or around the world, sooner.
-- Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
7/ Meanwhile, surround yourself with people who challenge you, teach you, and push you to be your best self. As @MelindaGates does for me.
-- Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
And despite the fact that he is the world's richest man -- with a net worth over $85 billion -- Gates says that's not what brings him joy.
.@melindagates 8/ Like @WarrenBuffett I measure my happiness by whether people close to me are happy and love me, & by the difference I make for others.
-- Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett 10/ @SAPinker shows how the world is getting better. Sounds crazy, but it's true. This is the most peaceful time in human history.
-- Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett @sapinker 11/ That matters because if you think the world is getting better, you want to spread the progress to more people and places.
-- Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett @sapinker 12/ It doesn't mean you ignore the serious problems we face. It just means you believe they can be solved.
-- Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett @sapinker 14/ This is an amazing time to be alive. I hope you make the most of it.
-- Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.