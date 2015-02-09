13 surprising facts about Bill Gates

Most people know three things about Bill Gates:

He’s the richest man in America (second-richest in the world right now), he co-founded one of the most successful tech companies of all time in Microsoft, and he’s an extremely generous philanthropist through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

But there are a lot of things about Gates you probably didn’t know.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.