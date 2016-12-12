Bill English is New Zealand's new prime minister -- Here are 6 things you may not know about him

New Zealand Prime Minister John Key. Photo: Getty

*This article was written by Henry Cooke and was originally published on Stuff.NZ.

You probably have some idea of the man – bit southern, likes saying “fiscal” – but since he’s New Zealand’s new prime minister today, it wouldn’t hurt to learn a little more.

Here are six things you might not already know about “Simon William English”. (That’s his name.)

1. This is not his first rodeo

If you’re older than me you probably remember Bill English’s first time around as the leader of the National Party.

He lost. Badly. Worst election defeat the Nats have suffered. And so on.

But it may surprise you quite how long old Bill has been in politics. For a man who keeps his southern accent finely tuned and has enjoyed an image as “the farmer from Dipton”, English is about as beltway as you can get.

Indeed, English has been involved in politics for almost all of his adult life. After a stint leading the Young Nats branch in Southland in the 1980s English moved to Wellington for a Treasury position in 1987.

This took him off that famous mixed crop farm down south, but not for long, as he eventually was selected to run in a (deep blue) Southland electorate seat, winning an 8000-strong majority in 1990. He’s been in Parliament ever since, retiring from the seat in 2014 – that’s a whole other story.

In a North and South profile from 1991, English told journalist Bill Ralston he wouldn’t be in politics too long.

“I see myself looking down the barrel of retirement, that’s for sure. I’ve got young kids. The days when someone was in politics for 25 years are over.”

For those keeping count at home, English said this exactly 25 years ago.

2. He has an honours degree in English

Fiscal. Bill English in 2012, when he was Finance Minister. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

You might think someone with a Treasury job in their 20s has a PhD in Economics of something. While English did get reportedly excellent grades during his Bachelor of Commerce at Otago, his postgrad study took him to Victoria in Wellington, and the most Wellington of all degrees – an honours in English.