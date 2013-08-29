New Poll Has Bill De Blasio Running Away With NYC Mayor Race

A new Quinnipiac poll out today has New York City Public Advocate Bill De Blasio with a strong lead in the Democratic primary for mayor.

He is polling at 36%. That’s close to the 40% a candidate needs to win the September 10 primary outright and avoid an October runoff against the second-place finisher.

City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, who has been endorsed by all of the city’s major daily newspapers, is in a distant second at 21%. Former Comptroller Bill Thompson has 20%.

In potential runoff scenarios, De Blasio easily leads both Quinn and Thompson.

Here are the horserace numbers:

Bill De Blasio: 36%

Christine Quinn: 21%

Bill Thompson: 20%

Anthony Weiner: 8%

John Liu: 6%

