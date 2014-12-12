Fox News Producer Challenges Bill De Blasio About Avoiding His Show

NYTrue.com New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) smiles and tries to move on to another question.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) had an awkward moment during a Thursday afternoon press conference when a correspondent for “The O’Reilly Factor” repeatedly confronted him about why he wouldn’t come on the Fox News show.

Jesse Watters, who has a segment on the show called “Watters’ World” where he ambushes various political figures with questions, accused de Blasio’s press operation of ignoring his outreach.

“I’m Watters, this is my world right here, ok? We’ve been trying to book you on our show for weeks. And your staff hasn’t been very respectful towards us,” Watters said, according to video posted on the local politics website NYTrue.com. “We’re just trying to get to know you better. What’s the problem?”

De Blasio and Watters then launched a back-and-forth talking over each other and debating the respectfulness of the mayor’s staff.

“I appreciate the invitation and my staff will follow up with you,” de Blasio said. “I’m glad you’re here. Let’s take some serious questions.”

As Watters continued to try to ask the mayor whether he would come on the show, de Blasio all but begged another reporter to intervene with a new question.

“Go ahead Henry,” he said to another journalist as Watters continued to talk. “Henry? Henry? Henry? Just start talking Henry. … I just want a real question. Go ahead Henry.”

Watters then appeared to be escorted out by security.

The mayor’s aides subsequently tweeted email conversations they had with a Fox News staffer declining the invitation for de Blasio appeared on the show.

