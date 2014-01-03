New York's New Mayor Is Going To Throw His Back Out If He Keeps Shoveling Like This

Via NY1’s Josh Robin, here’s newly inaugurated New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio shoveling his sidewalk Friday morning:

The 109th Mayor shovels his sidewalk. Never saw this on E. 79th folks. pic.twitter.com/AtTNuhe5LZ

— Josh Robin (@joshrobin) January 3, 2014

Terrible form — bend the knees, not the back! Still, as Robin points out, de Blasio shoveling his sidewalk already signifies a more hands-on approach than that of his predecessor, Mike Bloomberg.

Also, it looks like Dante de Blasio got out of some of the shoveling duty that his mother, Chirlane McCray, had promised Thursday night.

