Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is considering running for the House to flip a redrawn district from red to blue: report

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D). Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is reportedly eyeing his next run for office.

After staying out of the 2022 NY governor’s race, de Blasio may run for the US House instead.

The district he’s sizing up is currently held by GOP Rep. Nicole Maliotakis, per the NY Post.

Although former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio steered clear of the 2022 governor’s race, he may be setting his sights on another race this year instead.

Just over a month after leaving Gracie Mansion, de Blasio is considering running for Congress in what would be a newly drawn 11th District, according to the New York Post. The report was later confirmed by Politico.

While NY-11 currently sits almost entirely in the more conservative borough of Staten Island, the new version would bleed farther into Brooklyn, including de Blasio’s solidly Democratic Park Slope neighborhood.

Should de Blasio enter the race, he would first face off against former Democratic Rep. Max Rose, an Army veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service in Afghanistan. Before Rose lost that same seat to Maliotakis in 2020, he ran an ad solely dedicated to deriding de Blasio, calling him “the worst mayor in the history of New York City.”

“That’s it guys,” Rose says in the longer, 15-second version of the ad. “Seriously. That’s the whole ad.”

When de Blasio announced he wouldn’t be running for governor, he left the door open to seeking elected office again.

“No, I am not going to be running for governor in New York State,” de Blasio said in a video shot on his block in Park Slope. “But I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York.”

He also poked fun at himself by saying he “probably shouldn’t have gone to the gym” as much when he was mayor, referring to the saga of his regular Park Slope YMCA visits that required long hauls for his security detail.