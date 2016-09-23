'You're a propaganda rag': Bill de Blasio unleashes on the New York Post over recurring gym outrage

Drew Angerer/Getty Images New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during a press conference.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio unleashed on The New York Post over a reporter’s question about whether his exercise routine was insensitive to city residents this week.

During a press conference, the Post reporter asked whether de Blasio’s decision to delay a recent visit to the Chelsea bombing site so he would have more time to work out was appropriate.

The reporter asked how de Blasio could “justify spending an hour and a half at the gym” considering he was the mayor of a city “famous for it’s work ethic.”

“I’m quite aware of what you guys are up to,” the mayor said. “Again, you’re a paper with a clear right-wing agenda. Let’s be real about it. You’re a propaganda rag.”

De Blasio continued: “I work seven days a week all parts of the day. Anyone whose been mayor of New York City will tell you you can’t ever stop working at this job. I’ll also tell you guys if someone isn’t taking care of themselves so you can have maximum energy, you’re not doing your right thing by obligations to the people.”

When the reporter asked the decision to postpone the meeting sent a message, de Blasio snapped back.

“It doesn’t send any message,” de Blasio quipped. “Stop wasting my time.”

The comments are probably some of the strongest he’s made toward the Post, though he’s hardly hidden his disdain for the right-leaning local publication.

A representative for the Post could not immediately be reached for comment.

