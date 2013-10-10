Mayoral Candidate Bill De Blasio Claims This Brooklyn Pizza Joint Serves The Best Slice In New York City

In a Reddit Ask Me Anything yesterday, New York mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio answered the question on everyone’s minds: Where’s the best pizza in New York?

De Blasio’s answer was unequivocal:

Di Fara Pizzeria in Midwood, Brooklyn. And to all the Manhattan foodies out there: it’s not even close. This is clearly the best. And yes I’m from Brooklyn. PS: They use buffalo milk mozzarella, which is beloved in my grandfather’s province in Italy.

The Democratic candidate has caught some flack for his choice, where a pie costs a whopping $US28. But he clearly has good taste: New Yorkers and tourists alike flock to Di Fara, despite the $US5 per slice price, two-hour waits, one-hour commute from midtown Manhattan and some run-ins with the Health Department.

Why do they do it? Many say it’s the finely calibrated combination of imported ingredients, a super-hot oven and an old-school approach — a formula owner Dom DeMarco has personally perfected over the years, since no one else has ever made a pie at Di Fara.

We recently stopped by the joint and got to know DeMarco, who started making pizza 47 years ago.

Watch the video below and decide for yourself if it’s worth the trip:

Robert Libetti contributed to this story.



&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; Produced By Robert Libetti Music: "Demain je change de vie" By Löhstana David

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.