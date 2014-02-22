New York Mayor Bill De Blasio Caught Jaywalking After City Cracks Down On Pedestrians

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his security detail were caught jaywalking Friday on the way to de Blasio’s morning workout, according to the New York Post.

The Post story includes a video showing that the red hand was not just flashing when the mayor crossed the street. His transgression came even as the NYPD has been cracking down on pedestrian traffic violations over the last month with de Blasio’s support.

Check out de Blasio’s hypocritical jaywalk:

The jaywalking crackdown was initiated by the 24th precinct on the Upper West Side, after three pedestrian deaths occurred in the area in January. Police began issuing $US250 fines to pedestrians caught jaywalking.

Before long, the effort turned sour after police attempted to ticket an 84-year-old man, who didn’t understand them and tried to resist. The man was cuffed and allegedly beaten.

Police have now begun issuing more fliers to pedestrians for education and outreach — and fewer tickets, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

