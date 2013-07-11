One Of New York's Mayoral Candidates Got Arrested Today, And Then He Tweeted A Picture Of Himself In Handcuffs

New York City mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio (D) was arrested Wednesday morning while protesting the possible closure of Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn.



His campaign then tweeted out a photo of himself being arrested:

De Blasio, New York City’s Public Advocate, has taken a personal interest in opposing the closure of both LICH and Interfaith Medical centre in Brooklyn, both of which find themselves in a rather perilous financial situation. De Blasio’s campaign put out a petition urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to “do whatever it takes to keep them open.”

De Blasio attended the protest with his wife, activist Chirlane McCray. Two other New York City mayoral candidates — Anthony Weiner and Comptroller John Liu — were at the protest, according to the Daily News’ Erin Durkin, but were not arrested.

