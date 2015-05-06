Bill de Blasio accidentally emailed subway complaints to The New York Times

Reuters/Adrees Latif New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) apparently needs to be a little more careful with his emails.

Indeed, de Blasio sent a sternly-worded missive to his staff on Monday and accidentally included a New York Times reporter among its recipients.

“2 problems today,” his subject line declared.

De Blasio tried to take a subway but was confounded when the express train didn’t arrive. After he apparently gave up and went back to the surface, his driver was no longer waiting for him. The mayor said his team should have been prepared for the change of plans.

“The detail drove away when we went into the subway rather than waiting to confirm we got on a train,” de Blasio wrote in the email, also addressed to the head of his NYPD detail. “We need a better system.”

De Blasio also asked his staff keep track of potential delays whenever he takes public transportation in the future. He suggested his advance team reach out to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority “or at least with nypd transit” when he rides the subway.

“We waited 20 mins for an express only to hear there were major delays,” de Blasio wrote. “This was knowable info. Had we had it, we would have avoided a lot of hassles. … This is a fixable prob.”

