Bill de Blasio won’t join the 2022 New York governor’s race

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio won’t run for New York governor in 2022.

In a video announcement, de Blasio explained why he’s not jumping into the race.

He said he will “devote every fiber of my being” to fight against inequality in New York.

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that he won’t be joining the 2022 New York governor’s race.

The recently term-limited mayor was expected to launch a bid early on in 2022, but de Blasio tweeted a video in which he explained why a statewide run isn’t for him.

“No, I am not going to be running for Governor in New York State,” de Blasio said from his block in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood. “But I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York.”

In the video, de Blasio also poked fun at himself by saying he “probably shouldn’t have gone to the gym” as much when he was mayor, referring to the saga of his Park Slope YMCA visits that required long hauls for his security detail.

Rumors circulated surrounding a potential de Blasio gubernatorial bid following the resignation of his embattled former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Much of de Blasio’s eight years as mayor were defined by his escalating feud with Cuomo.

Despite Cuomo’s political demise providing an opening for de Blasio to run statewide, his decision leaves the Democratic primary field with three major candidates: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island.

On the Republican side, US Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island has consolidated support with minimal interference from challenger Andrew Giuliani.