Bill Day to Marchex, Marchex into Pay-Per-Call

About.com co-founder Bill Day, who has spent the last few years trying to save ad-ware vendor WhenU, will become chief media officer of Marchex. From ClickZ:



New Chief Media Officer Bill Day joins Marchex as the [Seattle-based] company prepares to relaunch local search and listings portal OpenList.com, which it acquired over a year ago and since used as a springboard to introduce over 100,000 local and vertical properties back in June. While at About.com, Day performed essentially the same feat for vertical content that [Marchex] is trying to do for regional information.

Marchex also announced the purchase of pay-per-call vendor Voicestar for $20 million. Marchex serves ads for 100,000 local sites, and it will now add a pay-per-call option to its advertiser dashboard. The much-hyped pay-per-call industry has, so far, been a disappointment.

