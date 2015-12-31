Here is Bill Cosby's mug shot

Colin Campbell

Comedian Bill Cosby was arrested on charges of aggravated indecent assault, a first-degree felony, on Wednesday.

As part of his arraignment, authorities took the following mug-shot photo of Cosby, according to a reporter at the Philadelphia Daily News. Cosby has maintained his innocence.

Here’s the photo:

Screen Shot 2015 12 30 at 3.52.38 PM@FarFarrAway

