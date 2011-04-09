Bill Cosby s. Donald Trump vs. Barack Obama….The Showdown Continues…

Lately, it’s been all over the news, and has everybody wondering; “Is Trump really running for president?”



Although no one really knows the answer to this question, one thing we do know is that well-respected actor and celebrity, Bill Cosby, is not impressed.

According to Cosby, “The only thing he (Trump) is running is his mouth,”and “Either run. Or shut up!”

If you’ve missed anything, below is a blog I posted on: 3/10/11 regarding Trump’s interested in running for presidency in the 2012 election.

********

HedgeFundLIVE — If 30 is really the new 20, could Trump really become the new Obama?

According to an interview between George Stephanopoulos and the well known billionaire, Donald Trump seems to be interested in running for presidency in the 2012 election. He, however, has not made a final decision yet, and says he will not do so until June 2011. If he does decide to run, he has made it clear that he will be running as a republican president. This may not be such a bad look for this wealthy CEO, real-estate developer, socialite, author and celebrity TV personality.

Son of Fred Trump, a real-estate developer and self-made millionaire, Donald was heavily influenced by his father’s success and leadership skills from a very young age. His brief flirtation with the idea of going to film school before deciding to go to school for business might have been the underlying reason for starting his show “The Apprentice” on CNBC.

And although this mogul is known for his hard-work, extravagant lifestyle, celebrity status, and business sense (both nationally and internationally), he is no fool to the political world. He has already thought about ideas and actions he’d make, if elected, in order to boost the current U.S. economic situation.

According to him, China laughs at us (Americans) and thinks we are fools.

Click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/bill-cosby-vs-donald-trump-vs-barack-obama-the-showdown-continues

