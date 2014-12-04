Bill Cosby Speaks Out To Thank His Two Celebrity Supporters

While many celebrities have spoken out against Billy Cosby in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the comedian, few of Cosby’s Hollywood colleagues have publicly defended him.

Whoopi Goldberg and singer Jill Scott are among the few who have stood by Cosby’s side.

On a recent episode of “The View,” Goldberg controversially responded to Cosby’s accusers by saying: “Perhaps the police might’ve believed it. Or the hospital. Don’t you do a kit when you say someone has raped you?”

She added: “You have to really take a minute and follow the evidence — follow what happened. We’ll know when we know. That’s what I know.”

Jill Scott is longtime friends with Cosby, who presented the singer with an honorary degree in 2014 at Temple University, the comedian’s alma mater in Philadelphia. on Monday, Cosby resigned as a Trustee of Temple University.

Scott has slammed Cosby bashers via Tweeter, defending her friend:

Scott concluded:

Rape is a despicable, cowardly crime. If you’ve been raped- plz do NOT shower, go to police IMMEDIATELY, have a rap kit done. GET EVIDENCE.

— ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) December 1, 2014

On Wednesday, Cosby replied to both Scott and Goldberg with a simple “Thank you” via Twitter:

Cosby’s response comes just hours after he was sued by a 55-year-old woman, who claims the comedian molested her at the Playboy Mansion in 1974 when she was just 15 years old.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.