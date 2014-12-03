Bill Cosby Sued By Woman Who Claims He Assaulted Her When She Was 15

Evan Vucci/AP Photo Bill Cosby during an interview for exhibit, ‘Conversations: African and African-American Artworks in Dialogue.

Bill Cosby is facing a lawsuit from a woman who says he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1974 when she was 15, TMZ reports.

The woman’s name is Judy Huth. TMZ says the suit is filed at the LA Superior Court.

She is reportedly accusing Cosby of getting her and a friend drunk before inviting them to the Playboy Mansion, telling them to lie about their age if it came up.

TMZ’s account:

“Huth claims she eventually went to a bedroom with Cosby and that’s where she claims Cosby began to ‘sexually molest her by attempting to put his hand down her pants, and then taking her hand in his hand and performing a sex act on himself without his consent.’ Huth claims she was emotionally and psychologically damaged from the incident. As for why she filed so late, Huth claims she was so mentally scarred, that she only recently connected her psychological issues with the alleged incident.”

The Associated Press notes that the woman “claims … she discovered its impact on her within the past three years, which allows her to file the lawsuit under California law.”

Sexual-assault allegations against famed comedian Bill Cosby, 77, resurfaced last month after another comedian targeted Cosby during a taped set that went viral.

Many of Cosby’s accusers have said that the comedian lured them in with promises of career help and mentorship, then gave them pills to make them immobile so he could assault them. The allegations span decades — some dating back to 1969 and one as recent as 2004.

“The allegations are strung together by perceptible patterns that appear and reappear with remarkable consistency: mostly young, white women without family nearby; drugs offered as palliatives; resistance and pursuit; accusers worrying that no one would believe them; lifelong trauma,” according to a comprehensive report from the Washington Post. “There is also a pattern of intense response by Cosby’s team of attorneys and publicists, who have used the media and the courts to attack the credibility of his accusers.”

