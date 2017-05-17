Bill Cosby: Racism 'could' have played a role in sexual-assault accusations

In June, Bill Cosby goes to trial on the basis of many charges of sexual assault against him. Sixty women have accused the comedian of sexual assault, with stories spanning decades. He could potentially face 10 years in prison.

On Tuesday, the 79-year-old said in an interview with SiriusXM ‘s Michael Smerconish — his first recorded interview in over two years — that he will not testify during his trail.

Cosby also suggested that the accusations could stem from racism.

In a recent statement, Cosby’s daughter Ensa said, “I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.”

“Could be,” Cosby said, addressing his daughter’s statement. “I just truly believe that some of it may very well be that.”

Cosby didn’t respond when Smerconish asked him to explain the racism claims given that some of his accusers are black.

Cosby also told Smerconish that he thinks more accusers came forward in order to shift the public’s opinion against him.

“I think that the numbers came because the numbers prior to [these] numbers didn’t work,” he said. “So the piling on, so to speak, is a way — and certainly an impressive, impressive way — to get public opinion to come to the other side.”

