Bill Cosby Praises His Wife For Standing By Him Through Sexual Assault Allegations

Evan Vucci/AP Photo Bill Cosby during an interview for exhibit, ‘Conversations: African and African-American Artworks in Dialogue.

Famed comedian Bill Cosby has stayed mostly silent as more than a dozen women have come forward to accuse him of sexual assault.

But he spoke to the New York Post over the weekend to implore black journalists to remain neutral and praise his wife for standing by him.

He refused to address the allegations that he drugged and assaulted more than a dozen women over several decades.

Cosby told the Post: “Let me say this. I only expect the black media to uphold the standards of excellence in journalism and when you do that you have to go in with a neutral mind.”

He went on to praise his wife, Camille, to whom he has been married for more than 50 years: “Love and the strength of womanhood. Let me say it again, love and the strength of womanhood. And, you could reverse it, the strength of womanhood and love.”

Cosby declined to say anymore, noting that he isn’t supposed to be talking to the media. The 77-year-old’s lawyer has previously said that the comedian will not “dignify” the allegations with any comment.

Cosby has never been criminally charged with sexual assault.

Many of his accusers have said that Cosby lured them in when they were young and vulnerable with promises of career help and mentorship, then gave them pills to make them immobile so he could assault them. The allegations span decades — some dating back to 1969 and one as recent as 2004.

