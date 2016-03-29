A new Bill Cosby museum exhibit ignores sex-assault allegations, and people are furious

Bill Cosby has been accused of sexual assualt by more than 50 women, but these allegations won’t be part of an exhibit honouring Cosby’s career at the new National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The museum in Washington, DC, opening in September, is set to include 11 exhibitions detailing black history and culture in America, and the Cosby section will be part of the “Taking the Stage” exhibition highlighting prominent entertainment figures.

Patricia Leary Steuer, who has accused Cosby of assault, told the New York Times, “If they just speak about the contributions, there will be this enormous presence that is not talked about.”

According to the Times, the museum’s direector, Lonnie G. Bunch, “has said he understands that, given the subject matter, not everyone will be happy with all of the curatorial decision-making.”

Cosby has denied all allegations.

