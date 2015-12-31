Here's the damning Bill Cosby court deposition where he admitted obtaining Quaaludes for sex

Bill Cosby was charged Wednesday with sexual assault nearly six months after the unsealing of a damning 2005 deposition in which he admitted to obtaining drugs to give women for sex.

Dozens of women have come forward to claim Cosby drugged and raped them, but he had yet to face criminal charges until Wednesday.

Prosecutors charged him with aggravated indecent assault of a former Temple University employee more than a decade ago.

That employee, Andrea Constand, had previously filed a civil lawsuit against Cosby that was settled in 2006. Over the summer, a judge unsealed documents from that lawsuit — including the deposition from Cosby regarding Quaaludes, a sedative that was popular in the 1970s.

In that deposition from 2005, Cosby answered “yes” to the following question:

“When you got the Quaaludes, was it in your mind that you were going to use these Quaaludes for young women that you wanted to have sex with?”

When asked whether he gave Quaaludes to women without their knowledge, Cosby’s attorney objected to the question and the comedian didn’t answer. The revelation still spurred some of his longtime supporters to turn on the comedian.

The full document with information from the deposition is embedded below, and the questions related to Quaaludes are on page 5-13.

First Cosby Unsealed Doc by Deadspin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.