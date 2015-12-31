There are disturbing and detailed allegations in the new criminal case against Bill Cosby

On Wednesday, Bill Cosby was charged with aggravated indecent assault, a first-degree felony.

The charge relates to a sexual assault alleged to have happened more than a decade ago. The 78-year-old comedian previously admitted under oath that he had sexual contact with the woman as part of the lawsuit she filed claiming that Cosby drugged her and forced himself on her at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.

The woman, former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, reported the alleged assault in 2005.

A probable cause affidavit released Wednesday details Constand’s allegations.

When Constand first met Cosby, she was the director of operations for Temple’s women’s basketball team. They developed a friendship and Constand came to see Cosby as a mentor, according to the affidavit. He reportedly offered her career advice, introduced her to people, and invited her to events.

Several months after they met, Cosby allegedly invited Constand to his house for dinner. After dinner, she and Cosby were sitting on his sofa when he “without warning … reached over and touched her pants, her waist, and her inner thigh,” according to the affidavit. She then got up to leave, and Cosby gave her a bottle of perfume, according to the affidavit.

“The victim was embarrassed by this encounter,” the document states. “She never thought he would hit on her, especially since Cosby is much older than her father.”

A second alleged incident occurred during another visit to Cosby’s home. Constand reportedly drank a couple of glasses of wine and was talking to Cosby when “out of the blue,” he “unbuttoned her pants and began touching her.” Constand “leaned forward to stop him,” at which point he got up and went to his kitchen, the affidavit says. She left soon after.

Still, Constand continued socialising with Cosby. In early 2004, Cosby called Constand and invited her to his home to “talk about [Constand’s] future career plans,” according to the affidavit.

“Cosby added that no one else would be present and that she should dress in comfortable clothing,” the document states.

When Constand got to Cosby’s house, she reportedly confessed that she felt “drained” and he told her that he wanted her to relax.

“Within the next ten to fifteen minutes, Cosby went upstairs and the victim went to the bathroom,” the affidavit states. “The victim told police that when Cosby returned from upstairs, he had three blue pills in his hand. Cosby urged her to take the pills, saying to her, ‘[t]hese will make you feel good.’ The blue things will take the edge off.'”

Constand reportedly asked if the pills were herbal, and Cosby allegedly replied, “‘Yes. Down them. Put ’em down. Put them in your mouth.'” Constand reportedly told Cosby that she trusted him, and then took the pills.

Here’s how the rest of the incident played out, according to the affidavit:

Here is Cosby’s version of events, according to the affidavit:

Constand’s mother reportedly noticed a difference in her daughter the next time she returned home. Constand reportedly seemed isolated and suffered from nightmares. Eventually, in January 2005, Constand told her mother about the alleged assault. Her family then reported the incident to police in Canada, where her parents lived at the time.

Cosby eventually spoke to Constand’s mother on the phone and admitted to the sexual contact, according to the affidavit. He reportedly offered to cover any therapy expenses. Cosby reportedly called Constand’s mother again the next day and “expressed interest in assisting the victim financially with any educational goals.”

We’ve reached out to a lawyer who has represented Cosby and will update this post with any response.

Here’s the affidavit in full:

