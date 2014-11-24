Another Bizarre Detail Emerges About How Bill Cosby Was Allowed To Treat Young Women

In the wake of the rape allegations against 77-year-old Bill Cosby, another bizarre detail about how Cosby was allowed to treat young women has emerged.

A source tells The New York Daily News that a pre-show ritual Cosby engaged in before appearing on David Letterman had young female staffers’ skin crawling.

The source says,

“He’d include as a request, before he arrived, that the young girls, interns and assistants, all had to gather around in the green room backstage and sit down and watch him eat curry,” our stunned source explains. “No one would say anything, and he would sit silently eating and make us watch and want us to watch.”

No one contested his requests because, the source says, “that’s what he wanted.”

Several women have accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them over the past 40 years. The accusations have received renewed attention since a comedian called Cosby a rapist during a taped set that went viral.

Cosby’s accusers have said that the comedian lured them in with promises of professional guidance, then gave them pills to make them immobile so he could assault them.

His latest visit to David Letterman has been canceled.

