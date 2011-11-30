BILL COHAN: Here's The REAL Shocker About Hedge Funds Getting Inside Info From Hank Paulson

Bloomberg View columnist Bill Cohan was on Inside Track today discussing the Bloomberg Markets expose on how former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson may have revealed non-public information about the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac takeover before it happened.



Cohan, who is known for penning “Money & Power: How Goldman Sachs Came to Rule the World,” said he wasn’t particularly surprised by the fact that the meeting took place as it’s commonplace for the Treasury Secretary to talk to the leaders of Wall Street. The Bloomberg story “lets you behind the scenes, to let you know what we all suspect is happening anyway,” according to Cohan.

Cohan also revealed what he thought was the real bombshell in the story:

“What’s really shocking is that some of the participants there either refused to comment or said they couldn’t remember what happened at that meeting. There’s no way you can be at that meeting and not remember what happened.”

Here’s the video of the talk:

