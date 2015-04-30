Bill Clinton's plane reportedly made an emergency landing in Tanzania

Getty Former President Bill Clinton.

A plane carrying President Bill Clinton made an emergency landing Wednesday in Tanzania, according to CBS News.

“The plane made an emergency landing at the Dodoma fuelling station, where the engine had to be fixed,” CBS’ Rebecca Kaplan wrote. “The plane was a Canadian turboprop Dash 7, travelling from Iranga, a city in the center of Tanzania, to Lake Manyara, which is in the north.”

Everyone on board is reportedly safe and sound.

Clinton and his daughter are on a tour of African projects funded by their nonprofit, the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation. Other countries on their itinerary include Kenya, Liberia, and Morocco.

