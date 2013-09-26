Bill Clinton Does His Best Bono Impersonation After Rock Star's Impression Goes Viral

On Tuesday, U2 frontman Bono did a spot-on impression of former President Bill Clinton while on a panel for the Clinton Global Initiative.

Clinton got wind of the impression and in turn decided to try his best Bono.

A sunglass-wearing Clinton joked at CGI, “I’ve been singing so loud and screaming at these concerts that I’m hoarse, so I gotta be careful with my voice — that’s why all my charities only have three letter names.” (We didn’t say it was a good impression.)

Watch the video, posted on the Clinton Foundation’s Instagram, below:

For more video of the impression, you can catch Clinton on “Piers Morgan Live” tonight.

Now how do you think it stacks up against Bono’s impression of Clinton?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.