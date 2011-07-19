Bill Clinton Would Declare The Debt Limit Illegal

Former President Bill Clinton waded into the debt ceiling negotiations Monday, saying if he were still in office he would raise the debt ceiling unilaterally, “without hesitation, and force the courts to stop me.”



In an interview with The National Memo, Clinton said he believes the limit violates the 14th Amendment.

“I think the Constitution is clear and I think this idea that the Congress gets to vote twice on whether to pay for [expenditures] it has appropriated is crazy,” he said.

The White House and the Treasury Department have all-but-ruled out the option, saying they believe the only way for the debt limit to be raised is if Congress acts.

Read the full interview here:

