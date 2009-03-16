Bill Clinton Walks Away From Burkle and $20 Million

Former President Bill Clinton has walked away from his deal as an advisor to Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa Cos., and with it a possible $20 million windfall, according to The Wall Street Journal.



In his role with Burkle, Clinton was an adviser to three Yucaipa funds, including one with connections to the ruler of Dubai, a relationship that became controversial during his wife, Hillary Clinton’s run for the White House and now her appointment as Secretary of State.

According to the WSJ:

Mrs. Clinton’s confirmation process for her appointment as secretary of state in January sparked interest in Congress and the press concerning the multimillion-dollar donations her husband’s charitable foundation, the William J. Clinton Foundation, had received from foreign leaders and businessmen.

