Ex-Aide Says Bill Clinton Did 'Vodka Shots' After His First Meeting With Putin

AP Bill Clinton and Vladimir Putin in Japan in 2000.

Former President Bill Clinton apparently needed a drink after his first big meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Clinton’s ex-Chief of Staff John Podesta recounted the story of the President’s post-Putin drinking in an interview with Runner’s World published May 1. Podesta said the incident occurred during a trip to Moscow in 2000, which was Putin’s first year in office.

“The first time President Clinton had a serious meeting with Vladimir Putin. We saw Putin and then we had the evening free. We went to the Cafe Pushkin in Moscow, and as is habit in Moscow, we started drinking vodka shots,” Podesta said.

Clinton and Podesta’s drinking session was apparently epic.

The next morning, Podesta said he and Clinton traveled to former Russian President Boris Yeltsin’s country house. Podesta, who described himself as “not much of a drinker,” said Clinton had a “private meeting” with Yeltsin while he had a pastry prepared by the ex-leader’s wife and tried to hide his massive hangover.

“I don’t know how I managed to get out of bed. I wouldn’t even describe myself as hungover; alcohol was still pouring out of my pores,” said Podesta. “Mrs. Yeltsin had made a Linzer torte. … I sat there and ate Linzer torte, just hoping she didn’t notice the bloodshot nature of my eyes.”

(h/t Alex Seitz-Wald)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.