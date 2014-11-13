Bill Clinton To George W. Bush: Why Aren't You On Twitter?

President Bill Clinton issued a Twitter challenge to two other former president George W. Bush on Wednesday evening.

Update (8:23 p.m.): Bush sent Clinton an incredible reply.

Clinton posted a tweet saying he received a copy of “41: A Portrait of My Father,” Bush’s biography of his dad, former President George H.W. Bush. At the end of the message, he included a hashtag asking the younger Bush why he has not yet joined Twitter:

A spokesman for the younger Bush did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Clinton’s Twitter challenge.

George W. Bush has said he wanted to write the book because he wanted his father, who is 90-years-old, to have a chance to read it while he was still alive.

There has recently been mounting speculation the Bush dynasty could eventually include a third president with growing speculation another one of George H.W. Bush’s sons, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), could launch a White House bid in 2016.

Update (7:45 p.m.): This post was updated after President George H.W. Bush’s spokesman informed us that he is on Twitter, but his son is not.

