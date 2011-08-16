Bill Clinton 'Tickled' To See Rick Perry Join GOP Race

Bill Clinton was “tickled” when Rick Perry joined the Republican presidential primary race because, he said, Perry’s hard anti-Washington stance is “crazy.”

As The New York Observer reported, Clinton knocked the current Texas governor while speaking at a firefighters’ conference in Manhattan on Monday, saying that Perry’s calls to whittle the size of the federal government were nonsensical and would harm the economy recovery.

“He’s saying ‘Oh, I’m going to Washington to make sure that the federal government stays as far away from you as possible while I ride on Air Force One and the Marine One helicopter, and go to Camp David, and travel around the world, and have a good time,'” Clinton said. “I mean, this is crazy.”

“There is not a single solitary successful nation on earth today that does not have both effective government and a good economy,” he added.

Clinton did have some kind words for Perry, sort of, calling him a, “good looking rascal.”



