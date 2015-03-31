KEVIN SPACEY: Bill Clinton says 'House of Cards' is '99 per cent' real

Luke Sharrett/Getty Images Bill Clinton says ‘House of Cards’ is spot on.

Former President Bill Clinton told “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey the D.C. drama is a lot closer to fact than fiction.

“He tells me, ‘I love that House of Cards,'” Spacey claimed in an interview with Gotham Magazine, about the Netflix series.

Spacey went into an impression of the former president when describing Clinton’s review of the show.

“Kevin, 99 per cent of what you do on that show is real. The 1 per cent you get wrong is you could never get an education bill passed that fast,” Spacey said recounting Clinton’s comment.

“House of Cards” portrays the ruthless rise of Frank Underwood, a politician portrayed by Spacey. Along the way to the White House, Underwood has left a trail of blood, sex, and tears.

In spite of some of the edgier content, Clinton isn’t the only presidential fan of the series.

President Barack Obama revealed he watched the show and quipped in 2013, “I wish things were that ruthlessly efficient.”

“It’s like Kevin Spacey, man this guy’s getting a lot of stuff done.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.