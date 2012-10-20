Here's Bill Clinton's Simple, Crowd-Rousing Shredding Of Mitt Romney's Budget

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Here in Green Bay tonight, Bill Clinton roused a crowd of 2,200 at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for a speech that lasted almost a full hour.



One of his best moments that got the crowd fired up was a simple metaphor that explained how he thought the Romney-Ryan budget plan was hypocritical.

The metaphor involves hiring someone to “fill in a hole.”

“Consider this: What if you got hired to fill in a hole. I’ve got a six foot hole here, I want you to fill it in for me, and I’ll pay you $25 an hour to do it,” Clinton said.

“So you get a shovel. And I assume you’re going to get some dirt and fill in the hole. But instead, you jump in the hole and dig it deeper! And you say, ‘I need to exercise. I just want to make it a little deeper before I fill it in.

“That’s the Romney budget.”

