BILL CLINTON: Republicans Are Trying To 'Cash In On The Misery Of The American People'

Former President Bill Clinton claimed on Thursday that one of the main reasons Republicans are expected to perform so strongly in the upcoming midterm elections is their willingness to capitalise on the lingering effects of the 2008 economic recession.

“Here’s the important thing. As a nation we’re back to ground zero, we’re back to where we were. We got all of our jobs back,” Clinton declared at an endorsement event for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

However, after ticking off quarterly growth statistics, Clinton said, “People don’t feel it yet.”

Clinton said the Republican Party realises this is “their last time” to press a message of economic gloom and doom.

“We are now in the position to define how we’re going forward. And the reason all these elections all over the [country] are being so hotly contested is that our friends in the other party think that this their last time to cash in on the misery of the American people,” he argued.

If Republicans win, Clinton further warned about what policies they will advocate: trickle-down economics and “social policies where you’re on you’re on your own.” Clinton, who has been a top Democratic booster in conservative-leaning states where President Barack Obama is unpopular, said voters should realise Obama isn’t on the ballot and the Democratic Party is actually closer to their values.

“When I go to these tough places, … the voters say they want to vote for these Republicans just because they’re bashing the president. They’re trying to take everybody else off the ballot and put his name on their. And then you ask them what they want and it’s the Democrats that are giving them what they want,” he said.

