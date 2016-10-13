Bill Clinton responds to protesters who interrupt his rally calling him a rapist: 'That's what's wrong with American politics'

ABC15/YouTube Bill Clinton campaigns for his wife in Waterloo, Iowa on October 12.

Bill Clinton was at a rally campaigning for his wife, Hillary, in Iowa on Wednesday when a protester shouted: “You’re a rapist!”

Without missing a beat, the former president wove the man’s accusation into his speech:

“Give that guy a hand — they have had a very bad week in the Trump campaign and he feels bad. Give him a hand!” Clinton said as the protesters continued to shout. “The problem is, if you only listen to one television station, and nobody ever tells you the truth, you get like that.”

“That’s what’s wrong with American politics,” he continued as the crowd cheered and security escorted the man out. “I don’t want you to treat them the way they treat you.”

Hecklers shouting similar accusations interrupted President Barack Obama’s and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s rallies this week, apparently to win money.

Jezebel reported the website InfoWars is offering thousands of dollars to people if they interrupt Democratic rallies saying “Bill Clinton is a rapist” and/or wearing a shirt they’re selling accusing the former president of the same thing.

After a lewd tape of Donald Trump from 2005 surfaced on Friday, his campaign has rekindled Bill Clinton’s alleged sexual misconduct, including holding a press conference with his accusers before the presidential debate on Sunday.

And the chorus is growing even louder after multiple women accused Trump of unwanted sexual advances on Wednesday.

At the rally on Wednesday, Bill Clinton pivoted to the need to bring all Americans together after the protester interrupted him:

“But they’re part of our America, too. And we need them — we need them thinking and working and looking forward to the future and not being gripped by road rage every day when they wake up in the morning and think all their tomorrows are going to be like yesterday,” Clinton said. “So they fall for somebody who’s great at rubbing salt in their wounds. Hillary’s great at fixing their wounds, standing them up, and saying, ‘Let’s go into the future together!'”

h/t Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Epstein

Reminder that these people are at least in part doing this because they have been offered money for interrupting Clinton events

— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 13, 2016

