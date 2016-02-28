Marine veteran confronts Bill Clinton at event in South Carolina

Sean Rayford/Getty Images Former President Bill Clinton addresses the audience at Freedom Temple Ministry while campaigning for his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, February 25, 2016 in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

A protester who identified himself as a former Marine confronted former US president Bill Clinton at a rally in South Carolina on Friday.

The exchange began as Clinton spoke in support of his wife Hillary Clinton’s current run for the White House.

The protester, who according to American Military News was a US Marine veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq, began talking to Bill Clinton about the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

The former commander in chief responded by asking, “What should we do about the VA?”

But the former Marine quickly pivoted into a speech about the 2012 terror attacks in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans and seven Libyans.

“The thing is, we had four lives in Benghazi killed and your wife tried to cover it up,” the protester yelled. Attendees at the event started booing and security guards moved in to escort the man out of the rally.

Clinton urged the guards to let the veteran stay as Clinton tried to reason with the man.

“Am I allowed to answer? I’m not your commander in chief anymore, but if I were, I’d tell you to be more polite and sit down.”

“I wouldn’t listen!” the man shouted back.

You can watch the full exchange here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.