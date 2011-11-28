Bill Clinton Praises Newt Gingrich

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Former President Bill Clinton had kind words to share about his old foe, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich — praising him in an interview with Newsmax.The two sparred through the mid-90s, and shut down the government twice as they sparred on budgetary issues. But Clinton called Gingrich’s immigration position “thoughtful” and said it “sort of splits the difference between the immigration reforms proposed by President Bush and President Obama, which would give a path to citizenship, and would be a version of what President Reagan did.”



Gingrich called for allowing illegal immigrants those who have been in this country for decades and who have deep roots to the U.S. be given a path to citizenship or legal residents — a position that has drawn criticism from the right, but applause from moderates.

Clinton would not say Gingrich would win the GOP nomination.

Watch the video below:



