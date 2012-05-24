Bill Clinton Posed For This Picture With Two Porn Stars

The Daily News reports that a porn star tweeted a picture of former president Bill Clinton sandwiched between two adult-film stars at a “Nights In Monaco” event in Hollywood.



Here’s how the News described it:

Brooklyn Lee, who was named “Best New Starlet” this year by trade magazine AVN, tweeted a picture of herself with a smiling Clinton as well as adult star Tasha Reign and a third woman.

Clinton is seen clasping Lee, wearing a strapless blue dress, with his left arm, while Reign holds snugly onto the former President’s blazer.

Here’s the original tweet from porn actress Brooklyn Lee:

and the picture:

