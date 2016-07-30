See Bill Clinton having an absolute blast playing with balloons at the DNC

When your wife becomes the first woman to win a major party’s presidential nomination, you’re probably in a pretty good mood.

Former President Bill Clinton seemed to be having the time of his life during the balloon drop after Hillary’s speech at the Democratic National Convention.

No matter who you’re voting for this November, these pictures of Bill playing with balloons will put a smile on your face.

See his fascination as he watches them come down.

He even got to kick one.

People on social media were loving it.

find someone who loves you as much as @billclinton loves balloons pic.twitter.com/d2e6NOu9Lw

— Morgan Anderson (@themorganleigh) July 29, 2016

Bill Clinton having a field day with the balloons on stage at the DNC brings me much joy ???????????? #DemsInPhilly https://t.co/iqBsJu7co2

— Taylor Sharp (@tsharp94) July 29, 2016

Dance like you’re Bill Clinton playing with balloons.

— Anthony De Rosa (@Anthony) July 29, 2016

Here’s another.

One more.

