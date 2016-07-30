See Bill Clinton having an absolute blast playing with balloons at the DNC

Caroline Simon

When your wife becomes the first woman to win a major party’s presidential nomination, you’re probably in a pretty good mood. 

Former President Bill Clinton seemed to be having the time of his life during the balloon drop after Hillary’s speech at the Democratic National Convention. 

No matter who you’re voting for this November, these pictures of Bill playing with balloons will put a smile on your face.

Bill clinton dnc balloons 1Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

See his fascination as he watches them come down. 

Bill clinton balloons dnc 5Jessica Kourkonis/Getty Images

He even got to kick one.

People on social media were loving it.

 

 

 Here’s another.

Bill clinton balloons 2Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

One more.

