This Was Bill Clinton's favourite Line Of The Second Presidential Debate

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former President Bill Clinton tonight noted his favourite line from President Barack Obama in the second presidential debate on Tuesday, which went much better for Obama than the first debate.



Clinton said the most effective line from Obama came when the president threw out a hypothetical situation in which Obama brought Romney’s current budget plan to him when he was the head of Bain Capital. Obama quipped that there was no way Romney would sign off on it as CEO of Bain.

Here’s the spiel from Obama (Clinton’s favourite line is bolded for emphasis):

We haven’t heard from the Governor any specifics beyond Big Bird and eliminating funding for Planned Parenthood in terms of how he pays for that.

Now, Governor Romney was a very successful investor. If somebody came to you, Governor, with a plan that said, here, I want to spend $7 or $8 trillion and then we’re going to pay for it, but we can’t tell you until maybe after the election how we’re going to do it, you wouldn’t have taken such a sketchy deal.

And neither should you, the American people, because the maths doesn’t add up. And what’s at stake here is one of two things. Either, Candy, this blows up the deficit — because keep in mind, this is just to pay for the additional spending that he’s talking about — $7-$8 trillion — that’s before we even get to the deficit we already have.

“If Mitt Romney wouldn’t fund his own budget, you shouldn’t vote for him,” Clinton said here, to a crowd of 2,200 in at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Watch the clip below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.