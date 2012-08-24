The Obama Campaign Has A Genius New Strategy: Convince Americans To Vote For Bill Clinton

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

With just a few days to go until the conventions, President Barack Obama’s campaign is breaking out the big guns with a new television advertisement starring Bill Clinton.

The ad, which will air in eight key swing states, is a straight-forward appeal to voters, with Clinton casting the election as a “clear choice” between two visions for the economy. Speaking directly to the camera, he reassures voters that Obama “has a plan to rebuild America from the ground up” by strengthening the middle class.

“That’s what happened when I was president,” Clinton concludes. “We need to keep going with his plan.”

The strategy behind the plan is obvious. Twelve years out of office, the former President is now one of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party. According to this week’s NBC/WSJ poll, Clinton’s positive ratings now stand at 57 per cent, compared to 46% for Obama.

Clinton will also be a keynote speaker at the Democratic National Convention next month.

