FLUTTERSHY! NPR Grills President Clinton On...My Little Pony (And He Aces It)

Former President Bill Clinton appeared on the NPR show ‘Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me’ this weekend.



Specifically he was there to participate in the segment ‘That’s Not My Job’ in which he was required to answer questions on a subject he presumably doesn’t know that much about.

In this case: My Little Pony.

The results are pretty hysterical. And — SPOILER ALERT — it turns out Clinton knows his My Little Pony pretty well.

Listen below.





[h/t Daily Intel]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.