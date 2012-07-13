BILL CLINTON: I'm 'Perplexed' That Mitt Romney Won't Release More Tax Returns

Former President Bill Clinton said Friday that the Obama campaign’s attacks on Mitt Romney’s business and tax record is all fair game, notably mentioning that he was “perplexed” by the fact that Romney has only released one year of tax returns.



“I am a little surprised that he’s only released a year of tax returns,” Clinton said, speaking on NBC’s “Today” show with Savannah Guthrie. “That’s kind of perplexed me. Because it’s the first time in more than 30 years that anybody running for president has only done that.”

This week, the Obama campaign has hammered Romney on his business, tax and personal investment records. Earlier in the week, it hit on Romney’s offshore bank accounts. On Thursday, it turned the attention to when Romney left Bain Capital after a fresh Boston Globe report. And it has renewed pressure on Romney to release more tax returns.

Clinton said it’s all fair game.

“He’s put it at the forefront. He’s said basically, ‘I’d be a better president because I know how to create jobs, because that’s what I did,'” Clinton said.

