President Bill Clinton Is Stealing Sean Penn's Sandwiches (VIDEO)

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the William J. Clinton Foundation, President Clinton joined the organisation’s “Celebrity Division” in a Funny Or Die video.Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Jack Black, Ted Danson and wife Mary Steenburgen, came together to “brainstorm” new ideas for Clinton.



Including a ban on breathing and a new theme song.

Kevin Spacey also makes a cameo with his best Clinton impersonation.

The video debuted at the Foundation’s Decade of Difference concert over the weekend.

Watch below.

