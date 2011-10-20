President Bill Clinton Is Stealing Sean Penn's Sandwiches (VIDEO)

Photo: Funny Or Die
Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the William J. Clinton Foundation, President Clinton joined the organisation’s “Celebrity Division” in a Funny Or Die video.Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Jack Black, Ted Danson and wife Mary Steenburgen, came together to “brainstorm” new ideas for Clinton.
Including a ban on breathing and a new theme song.
Kevin Spacey also makes a cameo with his best Clinton impersonation.
The video debuted at the Foundation’s Decade of Difference concert over the weekend.
Watch below.
(via BuzzFeed)
