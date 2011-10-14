CLINTON HAILS PROTESTERS: It's An Energy That's Welcome Back In This Country

President Bill Clinton was on Letterman last night, and is sometimes the case on the Letterman the discussion proved more substantive than most.



Perhaps not surprisingly, Clinton (and Letterman for that matter) is a supporter of the Occupy Wall St. movement. To a point.

“Essentially what they are saying is a) America has become unequal and b) that some of the people who caused the problem are in good shape today….I think on balance this could be a positive thing. But I think they are going to have to transfer their energies at some point to making a specific suggestion.”

Said Letterman: “It’s an energy that’s welcome back in this country.”

Clinton: “I think so too, I think Civil rights, Women’s rights, Gay rights, the Vietnam War and on the right, the conservatives, the Tea Party groups and the pro-lifers, all those things, that’s part of being an American, to be able to organise with people that you agree with in trying to make your voice heard. But to make the change, eventually what it is you’re advocating has to be clear enough and focused enough that either there’s a new political movement which embraces it or people in one of the two parties embraces it.”

Meanwhile Clinton backs Warren Buffett’s belief that the rich should pay higher taxes.

“There’s two different issues. Should you raise taxes on anybody right today — rich or poor or middle class? No, because there’s no growth in the economy….Should those of us who make more money and are in better position to contribute to America’s public needs and getting this deficit under control pay a higher tax rate when the economy recovers? Yes, that’s what I think.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.