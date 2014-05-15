Bill Clinton Blasts Karl Rove: 'First They Said She Faked Her Concussion' -- Now She's Auditioning For 'Walking Dead'

Bill Clinton on Wednesday addressed Karl Rove’s comments about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s health, lamenting it’s “just the beginning.”

According to a New York Post report Monday, Rove suggested multiple times during a conference last week that Hillary Clinton may have suffered a “traumatic brain injury” when she was hospitalized in 2012 for a blood clot caused by a concussion she suffered in a fall.

Bill Clinton playfully dismissed Rove’s comments, saying they “embodied the old saying that consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds.”

“First they said she was faking her concussion. Now they say she’s auditioning for a part on The Walking Dead,” Bill Clinton said during a question-and-answer session the Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s annual Fiscal Summit on Wednesday.

Bill Clinton said he was “sort of dumbfounded” by Rove’s comments, but he expects them to continue as speculation stirs around a potential 2016 run for president by Hillary Clinton. He joked that he’s “still waiting” for Republicans to “admit there was nothing to Whitewater.”

“She works out every week, she is strong, she’s doing great,” Bill Clinton said of his wife’s health. “As far as I can tell, she’s in better shape than I am now.”

Clinton also defended his wife Wednesday from critics of her handling of the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya. He said she “did what she should have done.”

