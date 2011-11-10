Bill Clinton Is Not Interested In Joking About Herman Cain With Jon Stewart

You’d be forgiven for watching Bill Clinton on the The Daily Show last night and thinking the former president was back on the campaign trail. The man has a lot of suggestions for how to fix this country.



The difference between last night’s interview and a regular campaign stop being that Clinton didn’t have to play nice or be funny; the result was enough to make one wish actual candidates could be this serious and forthright. Alas (for Clinton), he is barred from running again by the 22nd Amendment.

Meanwhile, this is the exchange that is making the media rounds this morning.

Clinton: “I don’t know if you saw the news story today, 49 million Americans living below the poverty line.”

Stewart: “Oh, I thought you were going to say 49 million Americans accused Herman Cain.”

Clinton: “Maybe not as good a press coverage, but more salient.”

And that was as close to funny as Clinton’s interview with Stewart got. Yesterday the former President got through MSNBC and NBC spots without mentioning Cain, something both camps swear wasn’t intentional.

