Greg Norman reveals the truth behind President Clinton's late-night 1997 injury

Golfing legend and entrepreneur Greg Norman recently visited Business Insider to discuss a wide range of topics; from running his multi-national conglomerate Great White Shark Enterprises to his advice for the struggling Jordan Spieth.

We also asked Norman to take us back to March of 1997, when President Clinton severely injured his knee while visiting the golfer’s house in Florida. The incident garnered the attention of Kenneth Starr, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation of the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.